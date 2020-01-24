Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.61.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $103.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,352. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,821. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,159 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7,487.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after acquiring an additional 842,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,920,000 after acquiring an additional 390,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Northern Trust by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,213,000 after buying an additional 302,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

