Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 497,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 181,940 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

