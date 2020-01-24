Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MUR. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67.

In other news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 409,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 36,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.