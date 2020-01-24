Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Corp Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,379,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,331,000 after purchasing an additional 250,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 85.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

