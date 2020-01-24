Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for MarineMax Inc Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

HZO opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in MarineMax by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

