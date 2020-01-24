Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Earthstone Energy Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Earthstone Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ESTE. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

NYSE ESTE opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 168.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

