Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Raised by Analyst

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for ASML in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ASML’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cheuvreux downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $294.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. ASML has a twelve month low of $167.29 and a twelve month high of $305.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.97 and a 200 day moving average of $254.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ASML by 239.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 125,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in ASML by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.