Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James cut Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of CAKE opened at $39.61 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 760 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.