Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 6,837 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $438,593.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 4,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,702.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,431 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.