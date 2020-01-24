Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $201.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.20. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $152.18 and a twelve month high of $212.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total transaction of $174,514.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,172.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

