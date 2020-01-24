Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In other news, CAO William M. Buergler purchased 70,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $50,183.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 408,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,836.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 327,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.