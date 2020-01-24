Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Issued By KeyCorp

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – KeyCorp increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

