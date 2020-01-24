Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Corp Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

NYSE AR opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $623.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 116.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

