Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.70. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $19.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$325.00 to C$365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$342.30.

TSE CP opened at C$342.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$334.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$313.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$259.99 and a 52 week high of C$349.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$233,680.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

