Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX Inc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Plagman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MD. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE MD opened at $27.32 on Friday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 213,629 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 187,750 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

