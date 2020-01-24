Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $622.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of RRC opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $882.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Range Resources by 23.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Range Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Range Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

