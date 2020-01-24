Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 549,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,524. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

