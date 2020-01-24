Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reduced by Analyst

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the healthcare product maker will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. William Blair currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

ABT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. 830,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,949. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 130.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $2,643,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

