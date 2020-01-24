Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Unity Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Unity Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

UNTY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $239.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

