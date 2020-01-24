QASH Price Reaches $0.0494 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Liquid, Gate.io and Huobi. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $212,610.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.94 or 0.03183860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00202714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Hotbit, EXX, GOPAX, Gate.io, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

