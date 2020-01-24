Qbao (QBT) Price Tops $0.0051

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $333,720.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Gate.io, Coinnest and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000181 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.