QLC Chain Price Up 3.1% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $26,492.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Coinnest, Binance and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Coinnest, Kucoin, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

