Qredit 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,561.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 176.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $777,292.00 and approximately $4,561.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 50.1% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000225 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.