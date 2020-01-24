QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Cap Tops $504,905.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $504,905.00 and $519,881.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.03197639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00124555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

