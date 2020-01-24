QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. QUALCOMM reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,096.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 61,538 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

