Quant (QNT) Price Tops $3.18 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Quant has a market capitalization of $38.41 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00038260 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00325275 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012008 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002151 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007102 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

