Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,204.00

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $2,204.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.33 or 0.05544254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127814 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,178,962,867 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.