Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus Sells 1,600 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,730.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QTRX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix Corp has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $736.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 607.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

