Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $175,780.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022405 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.35 or 0.02752069 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009250 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,196,850 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

