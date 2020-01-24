Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $672,489.00 and approximately $3,529.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00055543 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,377,271 coins and its circulating supply is 168,377,271 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

