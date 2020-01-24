Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $75,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

AMZN traded up $7.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,892.46. 293,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,492. The company has a market cap of $938.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,831.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,816.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.