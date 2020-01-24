Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 194,034 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.66. The company had a trading volume of 927,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,158,482. The firm has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.52 and a 1 year high of $222.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.