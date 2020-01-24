Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 882 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,459.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,486.18. 98,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,384.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,263.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.