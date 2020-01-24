Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Given $3.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Quest Resource an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

QRHC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.46. 9,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,101. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

