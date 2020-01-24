QuickX Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $2.13 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $24,918.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.70 or 0.05589978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026799 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127762 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002414 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,085,823 tokens. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.