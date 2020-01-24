QunQun (QUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $68,427.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.81 or 0.05507631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00127578 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $24.43, $18.94, $5.60, $13.77, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33, $50.98, $24.68 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.