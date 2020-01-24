Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

QTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.70 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 339.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 134.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 56,845 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qutoutiao stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

