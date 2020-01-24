Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $807,155.00 and $134.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

