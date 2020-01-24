RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Major Shareholder Dean Irwin Sells 12,950 Shares

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $24,475.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,524.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:RMED traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. 32,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,989. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RA Medical Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $24.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 797.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

