Radium Price Reaches $0.48 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00005802 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Radium has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $3,887.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022355 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,935,210 coins and its circulating supply is 3,924,185 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

