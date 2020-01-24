Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $930,426.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kucoin, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $6.45 million and $930,426.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007446 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Binance, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.