Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 5.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.08. 1,247,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

