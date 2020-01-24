Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 11.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,627. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

