Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

