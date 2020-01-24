Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 32,891.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. 970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $35.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0064 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

