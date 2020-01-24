Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,236 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,211,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,293,000 after acquiring an additional 155,457 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 93,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 646.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after acquiring an additional 728,960 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 398,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 51,582 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.35. 2,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

