Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Takes $5.14 Million Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 214,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises 4.5% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter.

EELV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.47. 864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,960. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

