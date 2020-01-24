Raphael Lamm Acquires 9,250 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$14,920.25 ($10,581.74).

On Monday, January 20th, Raphael Lamm bought 20,724 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$33,489.98 ($23,751.76).

On Friday, January 17th, Raphael Lamm bought 98,253 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$159,562.87 ($113,165.16).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Raphael Lamm bought 78,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm bought 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm bought 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm bought 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm bought 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm bought 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

Shares of ASX:LSF traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$1.59 ($1.13). 935,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of A$1.85 ($1.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.49.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

