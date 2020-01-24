Rate3 Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, ABCC, IDEX and HADAX. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $547,782.00 and $82,289.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.70 or 0.05589978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026799 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127762 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002414 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Hotbit, DDEX, Bibox, ABCC, IDEX, FCoin, HADAX, BitForex, Coinrail and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

