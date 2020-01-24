Rathbone Brothers (RAT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rathbone Brothers (LON: RAT):

1/15/2020 – Rathbone Brothers is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Rathbone Brothers had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/9/2020 – Rathbone Brothers had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,070 ($27.23).

1/9/2020 – Rathbone Brothers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/11/2019 – Rathbone Brothers had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/28/2019 – Rathbone Brothers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,966 ($25.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,096.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,172.26. Rathbone Brothers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

